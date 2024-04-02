MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 4: Sri Lanka poised to win second test and series in Bangladesh

Pacer Lahiru Kumara, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and part-time bowler Kamindu Mendis took two wickets each to put Bangladesh in survival mode on day four of the second and last test.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 18:25 IST , Chattogram - 3 MINS READ

AP
Sri Lanka’s cricketers walk off the field at the end of the fourth day of play of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
Sri Lanka’s cricketers walk off the field at the end of the fourth day of play of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s cricketers walk off the field at the end of the fourth day of play of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka was closing in on victory and another test series sweep in Bangladesh after reducing the host to 268-7 in an improbable chase of a 511-run target on Tuesday.

Pacer Lahiru Kumara, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and part-time bowler Kamindu Mendis took two wickets each to put Bangladesh in survival mode on day four of the second and last test.

Bangladesh barely forced a fifth day. At stumps, Mehidy Hasan was on 44 from 49 balls after hitting seven fours and Taijul Islam on 10.

They were 243 runs from an unlikely victory, but 511 was never on. Nobody could resist Sri Lanka’s bowling.

ALSO READ: Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five

Mominul Haque’s second fifty in the series helped Bangladesh go past 200 for the first time in five test innings dating to December. But he was dismissed on 50 off 56 after hitting eight fours and one six.

Sri Lanka started the day batting and allowed Angelo Mathews to score his first half-century of the series and 41st in his career. Sri Lanka resumed its second innings on 102-6 and declared at 157-7 shortly after Mathews was bowled by Shakib Al Hasan for 56 after hitting five boundaries.

Prabath Jayasuriya was unbeaten on 28.

Sri Lanka posted 531 in its first innings, the highest total without any batsman scoring a century, and took a 353-run lead without enforcing the follow-on. Sri Lanka has never lost a test in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh batted eight overs without loss to lunch, then lost its first wicket in the second over after the interval.

Jayasuriya broke up the openers when he dismissed Mahmudul Hasan on 24.

Then pacer Vishwa Fernando got Zakir Hasan caught on 19 by Dhananjaya de Silva at first slip.

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara (R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Litton Das (L) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara (R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Litton Das (L) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara (R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Litton Das (L) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka | Photo Credit: AFP

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto reached double digits for the first time in the series but appeared uncomfortable throughout his stay before he was bowled on 20 by Kumara.

Mominul counterattacked and raised his 18th test fifty off 55 balls, pulling pacer Asitha Fernando down to fine leg for a single. He was out off the next delivery, top-edging a sweep of Jayasuriya straight to square leg.

Shakib and Liton Das came together at 132-4 and became Bangladesh’s last great hopes. They fought for more than 16 overs, bridging tea, and combined for 61 runs, but were out in the space of four runs.

Shakib, playing his first test in a year, had 36 off 53 balls when he was baffled by Kamindu’s huge turn and gave the bowler his first wicket in test cricket.

Kamindu also took out Shahadat Hossain for 15 before Liton was undone by a short delivery from Kumara and edged behind on 38.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh /

Lahiru Kumara /

Mehidy Hasan /

Taijul Islam /

Angelo Mathews /

Shakib Al Hasan /

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs LSG Toss Live Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Faf du Plessis or KL Rahul?
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 4: Sri Lanka poised to win second test and series in Bangladesh
    AP
  4. From Sonnet Club nets to IPL stardom: The rise of Mayank Yadav
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five for last-over overthrow
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 4: Sri Lanka poised to win second test and series in Bangladesh
    AP
  2. Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five for last-over overthrow
    PTI
  3. Ben Stokes pulls out of T20 World Cup to focus on fitness
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former Kerala cricket team captain Ravi Achan passes away
    Stan Rayan
  5. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka on course for Test-series sweep over Bangladesh despite batting collapse
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs LSG Toss Live Updates, IPL 2024: Will coin flip favour Faf du Plessis or KL Rahul?
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SL, 2nd Test Day 4: Sri Lanka poised to win second test and series in Bangladesh
    AP
  4. From Sonnet Club nets to IPL stardom: The rise of Mayank Yadav
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Erasmus on ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Wrongly adjudged Ross Taylor LBW, awarded six runs to England instead of five for last-over overthrow
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment