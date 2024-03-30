MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Too soon for crisis management, says Gujarat Titans batting coach Gary Kirsten

In two outings so far, GT has come up with middling totals — 168 against Mumbai Indians and 143 against Chennai Super Kings — and has been unable to switch gears after decent starts.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 21:55 IST , AHMEDABAD - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrise Hyderabad Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrise Hyderabad Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday, March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans vs Sunrise Hyderabad Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Saturday, March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Gujarat Titans batting coach and mentor Gary Kirsten was firm in his belief that his team’s top-order will be back to its fiery best, ahead of the Sunday afternoon clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

In two outings so far, GT has come up with middling totals — 168 against Mumbai Indians and 143 against Chennai Super Kings — and has been unable to switch gears after decent starts.

“Our top-order has done well for us [in the past],” insisted Kirsten. “Sai Sudharsan got 96 (47b) in the final last year. If you blow hot and cold and get into crisis management because you haven’t won a game, you can get into trouble very quickly.

“It is a high-risk game, and while players make an error or don’t score, you have to back [them] believing what they can do.”

SRH, meanwhile, has scored runs by the truckload but has also conceded aplenty.

“We would look at improving our defensive bowling,” said assistant coach Simon Helmot. “How to bowl more dot balls or how to concede less boundaries.”

“When we won in 2016, a good defensive economy was one of our best aspects. But with the Impact Player rule, it is difficult. A new batter comes to the crease, and teams are still attacking. We will have to continue to look to take wickets and also stifle the opposition.”

