IPL 2024: “Will consider if he impresses in training,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s selection against Super Kings

As Delhi Capitals searches for its first win of the tournament following defeats in the opening two games, the decision to bench Prithvi Shaw has come under scrutiny. But with its batting line-up appearing thin, head coach Ricky Ponting said Shaw could be considered for selection for the match against CSK.

“Our team make-up in the first game without (Anrich) Nortje allowed us to play four overseas batsmen. So, by doing that, we pushed Mitchell Marsh to the top of the order, which pushed Prithvi out. We will look at Prithvi at training today and see how well he plays. If he impresses everybody, we will consider him for tomorrow,” said Ponting.

“We feel that a really good game is just around the corner for us. In fact, I am sure we will have a more positive intent going into this game,” added the former Australian skipper.

Meanwhile, CSK’s bowling consultant, Eric Simmons, praised Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy in the first two matches. “He is a very calm individual and a great student of the game. Ever since he joined us, he kept asking questions. As a captain, you need to understand the game and why you need to make those changes on the field. Understanding those decisions is crucial,” said Simmons.