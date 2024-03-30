MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: “Will consider if he impresses in training,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s selection against Super Kings

With its batting line-up appearing thin, head coach Ricky Ponting said Shaw could be considered for selection for the match against Chennai Super Kings.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 20:18 IST , Visakhapatnam - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
File Photo: Delhi Capitals player Prithvi Shaw during the 2023 IPL season
File Photo: Delhi Capitals player Prithvi Shaw during the 2023 IPL season | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Delhi Capitals player Prithvi Shaw during the 2023 IPL season | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

As Delhi Capitals searches for its first win of the tournament following defeats in the opening two games, the decision to bench Prithvi Shaw has come under scrutiny. But with its batting line-up appearing thin, head coach Ricky Ponting said Shaw could be considered for selection for the match against CSK.

“Our team make-up in the first game without (Anrich) Nortje allowed us to play four overseas batsmen. So, by doing that, we pushed Mitchell Marsh to the top of the order, which pushed Prithvi out. We will look at Prithvi at training today and see how well he plays. If he impresses everybody, we will consider him for tomorrow,” said Ponting. 

“We feel that a really good game is just around the corner for us. In fact, I am sure we will have a more positive intent going into this game,” added the former Australian skipper.

ALSO READ | DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looking for its first win, faces in-form Chennai Super Kings

Meanwhile, CSK’s bowling consultant, Eric Simmons, praised Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy in the first two matches. “He is a very calm individual and a great student of the game. Ever since he joined us, he kept asking questions. As a captain, you need to understand the game and why you need to make those changes on the field. Understanding those decisions is crucial,” said Simmons.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

Delhi Capitals /

Prithvi Shaw

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 80/3 (9); Stoinis falls cheaply; Pooran joins de Kock vs Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: JFC 0-1 KBFC; Diamantakos puts Blasters ahead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: “Will consider if he impresses in training,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s selection against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. AIFF Ex-co member Deepak arrested after allegedly assaulting women footballers physically, under influence of alcohol
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: “Will consider if he impresses in training,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s selection against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Bowling woes in need of addressing as Gujarat Titans takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad
    N. Sudarshan
  3. DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals looking for its first win, faces in-form Chennai Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Why is KL Rahul not leading Lucknow against Punjab Kings today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants opts to bat; Pooran to lead, KL Rahul to play as Impact Player
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle United fights back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 80/3 (9); Stoinis falls cheaply; Pooran joins de Kock vs Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: JFC 0-1 KBFC; Diamantakos puts Blasters ahead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: “Will consider if he impresses in training,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s selection against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. AIFF Ex-co member Deepak arrested after allegedly assaulting women footballers physically, under influence of alcohol
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment