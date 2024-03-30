MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who has better luck in coin tosses, Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings? 

LSG vs PBKS Toss updates: Check the toss result from IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 17:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow super giants skipper KL Rahul during practice session on the eve of their IPL match against Punjab Kings.
Lucknow super giants skipper KL Rahul during practice session on the eve of their IPL match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
Lucknow super giants skipper KL Rahul during practice session on the eve of their IPL match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) face each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

LSG is coming into this game after suffering a loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and PBKS too lost its last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Also check out - LSG vs PBKS live

Ekana Cricket Stadium - Toss and match results in last five IPL games

Team winning toss: Wins: 3; Losses 2

Team batting first: Wins 3: Losses 2

LSG’s toss luck

In last five matches: Loss: 5

PBKS’s toss luck

In last five matches: Wins: 2; Losses 3

