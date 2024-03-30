LSG vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who has better luck in coin tosses, Lucknow Super Giants or Punjab Kings? 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) face each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
LSG is coming into this game after suffering a loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and PBKS too lost its last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Ekana Cricket Stadium - Toss and match results in last five IPL games
Team winning toss: Wins: 3; Losses 2
Team batting first: Wins 3: Losses 2
LSG’s toss luck
In last five matches: Loss: 5
PBKS’s toss luck
In last five matches: Wins: 2; Losses 3
