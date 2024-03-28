RR vs DC Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss and opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.
While RR won its first match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), DC suffered a loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in its opening game.
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 7; Losses: 3
Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 6
