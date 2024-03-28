MagazineBuy Print

RR vs DC Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals wins toss and opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals

RR vs DC Live Toss updates: Check the toss result from IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Updated : Mar 28, 2024 19:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session.
Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

While RR won its first match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), DC suffered a loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in its opening game.

RR vs DC - Toss update

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 7; Losses: 3

Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 6

