Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event

SQUASH
India advances in style in World Junior squash team event
India boys beat Brazil 3-0 to top three-team Group F with a clean slate on Friday in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston and will meet Canada in the pre-quarterfinals.
India girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth and will play Hong Kong in their concluding Group D league match.
India results
