MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 20.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 09:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - India girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth 
FILE - India girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE - India girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SQUASH

India advances in style in World Junior squash team event

India boys beat Brazil 3-0 to top three-team Group F with a clean slate on Friday in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston and will meet Canada in the pre-quarterfinals.

India girls beat Brazil and Australia by an identical 3-0 margin to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth and will play Hong Kong in their concluding Group D league match.

India results
Boys (Group F)
India bt Brazil 3-0 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Caio Paiva 11-1,11-4,11-7; Shaurya Bawa bt Isaias Silva 12-10, 11-7, 6-11, 5-11,11-8; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Lucas Carlson 11-4, 11-7,11-6).
Girls (Group D)
India bt Brazil 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey bt Gabriella El-Masry 11-3, 11-2, 11-4; Anahat Singh bt Laura Da Silva 11-5, 11-2,11-3; Unnati Tripathi bt Alix Borges 11-4, 11-5, 11-3).
India bt Australia 3-0 (Shameena Riaz bt Emily Lamb 11-6,11-13,11-4,11-3; Anahat bt Hannah Slyth 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Nirupama bt Joanne Joseph 11-5, 11-3,11-5).

-Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Squash

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Marseille’s new striker Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
    AFP
  3. F1: Red Bull boss Horner wants Perez to realise potential after ‘head-spin’
    AFP
  4. UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos banks on aggression to counter Virna Jandiroba’s waiting game
    Nigamanth P
  5. Ligue 1: Thomas Meunier joins Lille on a two-year deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos banks on aggression to counter Virna Jandiroba’s waiting game
    Nigamanth P
  3. Tour de France 2024: Pogacar moves closer to a third title after dominant win in the mountains
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Play fearlessly and without pre-conceived notions,’ says Ashok Dhyanchand to Indian hockey players
    PTI
  5. Delhi Half Marathon to take place on October 20
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 20: India advances in style in World Junior squash team event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Marseille’s new striker Greenwood deflects questions about controversial past
    AFP
  3. F1: Red Bull boss Horner wants Perez to realise potential after ‘head-spin’
    AFP
  4. UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos banks on aggression to counter Virna Jandiroba’s waiting game
    Nigamanth P
  5. Ligue 1: Thomas Meunier joins Lille on a two-year deal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment