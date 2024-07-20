MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Operation Sentinelle aims to provide Olympic Games with security blanket

15,000 troops have been assigned for Operation Sentinelle to protect transport hubs and major routes to the Games, while 30,000 police cover the approaches to Olympic sites each day.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 19:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A security officer watches people taken photographs in front of the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
A security officer watches people taken photographs in front of the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: THOMAS PADILLA/AP
infoIcon

A security officer watches people taken photographs in front of the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: THOMAS PADILLA/AP

The security operation in Paris for the Olympic Games will come under the French armed force’s Operation Sentinelle.

“It’s completely logical for the armed forces to contribute to Olympic security,” said French Chief of Defence Staff General Thierry Burkhard.

“Given that it’s an exceptional event, there can be an exceptional contribution. The real question for me is planning ahead… given that some things are likely to happen more or less at the last minute,” Burkhard added.

General Burkhard’s plans currently call for 15,000 troops -- as part of Operation Sentinelle -- to protect transport hubs and major routes to the Games.

The Sentinelle force was created to guard prominent French sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015. There have since been multiple attacks against the armed forces in the French capital, including at least four in 2017.

Paris is deploying around 30,000 police officers each day for the Olympics, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11, with a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony on the Seine river. Private security firms will manage access and the space inside the cordons.

During the 2012 London Olympics, the British government had to deploy 3,000 additional troops days before the Games started as private security company G4S failed to provide enough private security guards.

With 15 million visitors expected during the Paris Games, the French security force will be pushed to the limit to maintain the expected security standards.

Inputs from Graphic News

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Operation Sentinelle aims to provide Olympic Games with security blanket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Nordea Open 2024: Nadal makes first final in two years at Bastad
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of badminton events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh loses four wickets; Priyadharshani, Prabodhani pick two each
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Operation Sentinelle aims to provide Olympic Games with security blanket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of athletes in Indian hockey squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxers revving up for the knockout punch
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of badminton events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Operation Sentinelle aims to provide Olympic Games with security blanket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Nordea Open 2024: Nadal makes first final in two years at Bastad
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of badminton events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh loses four wickets; Priyadharshani, Prabodhani pick two each
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment