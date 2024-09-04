MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024: India records its best-ever medal haul at a single edition, goes past Tokyo mark

India achieved its best-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games in Paris on Tuesday after Sharad Kumar’s silver and Mariyappan Thangavelu’s bronze in men’s high jump T63 took the tally to 20.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 01:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: India’s Mariyappan Thangavelu won a bronze medal in men’s high jump T63 event at Stade de France on Tuesday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: India's Mariyappan Thangavelu won a bronze medal in men's high jump T63 event at Stade de France on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Paris 2024 Paralympics: India’s Mariyappan Thangavelu won a bronze medal in men’s high jump T63 event at Stade de France on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India achieved its best-ever medal haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games in Paris on Tuesday.

Sharad Kumar’s silver and Mariyappan Thangavelu’s bronze medals in men’s high jump T63 event took the country’s tally to 20, going past the previous best mark of 19 set in Tokyo three years ago.

India has won three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals so far in the French capital. In Tokyo, the country had finished with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil defended their gold medals in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 and men’s javelin throw F64 events, respectively while Nitesh Kumar grabbed a gold in men’s singles SL3 category in para badminton.

READ | Medals Tally after Day 6 of Paris Paralympics

Apart from Sharad, Ajeet Singh (men’s javelin throw F64), Yogesh Kathuniya (men’s discus throw F56), Thulasimathi Murugesan (women’s singles SU5 para badminton), Manish Narwal (men’s 10m air pistol SH1), Nishad Kumar (men’s high jump T47) and Suhas Yathiraj (men’s singles SL4 para badminton) have also won silver medals.

Other than Mariyappan, Preethi Pal (women’s 100m T35, women’s 200m T35), Mona Agarwal (women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1), Rubina Francis (women’s 10m air pistol SH1), Sundar Singh Gurjar (men’s javelin throw F46), Deepthi Jeevanji (women’s 400m T20), Manisha Ramadass (women’s singles SU5 para badminton), Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (women’s singles SH6 para badminton), and the archery pair of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar (mixed team compound open) are the bronze medallists so far.

Paris Paralympics will conclude on September 8.

