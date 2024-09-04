MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SCO 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Australia vs Scotland; squads, match details, start time

AUS vs SCO: Here are all the streaming and telecast details, squads and match info ahead of the first T20I between Australia and Scotland on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 02:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The only time the two teams have met in the shortest format of the game was at the T20 World Cup this year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Australia and Scotland will lock horns in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting Wednesday at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

The only time the two teams have met in the shortest format of the game was at the T20 World Cup this year, where Australia clinched a hard-fought five-wicket win after Scotland posted a challenging 181-run target.

This will be Australia’s first international assignment since its defeat to India at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Scotland is coming off a three-match winning streak at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament, albeit in the One-Day International format.

All the three T20Is in the series will be held at the same venue and will serve as preparation for Australia, which gears up for a three-match T20I and five-game ODI series against England.

When will AUS vs SCO 1st T20I match take place?

The first T20I match between Australia and Scotland will be held on Wednesday, September 04.

Where will AUS vs SCO 1st T20I match be held?

The first T20I match between Australia and Scotland will be held at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

When will AUS vs SCO 1st T20I match start?

The first T20I match between Australia and Scotland will begin at 6:30 PM IST (2 PM local time).

Where to watch AUS vs SCO 1st T20I match in India on TV?

The first T20I match between Australia and Scotland will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch AUS vs SCO 1st T20I match live stream?

The first T20I match between Australia and Scotland will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
AUSTRALIA
Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett.
SCOTLAND
Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis.

