Paris Paralympics 2024: Ajeet wins silver, Sundar grabs bronze in men’s javelin F46 event

Ajeet Singh won a silver medal while Sundar Singh Gurjar grabbed a bronze in the men’s javelin F46 event in Paris 2024 Paralympics at Stade de France on Tuesday.
Ajeet finished second with a best attempt of 65.62m, which came in the fifth round, to bag his first Paralympic medal.
Sundar, the world record-holder, finished third with a throw of 64.96m which came in the fourth round. He clinched his second Paralympic medal after winning bronze in the same category at Tokyo 2020.
Rinku, the third Indian in the fray, finished fifth with 61.58m.
Cuba’s Guillermo Varona Gonzalez clinched the gold medal with his second-round throw of 66.14m.
India has won 18 medals - three gold, six silver and nine bronze - at the ongoing edition of the Paralympic Games so far.
