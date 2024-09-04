MagazineBuy Print

Paris Paralympics 2024: Ajeet wins silver, Sundar grabs bronze in men’s javelin F46 event

Ajeet finished second with a throw of 65.62m which came in the fifth round. He clinched his second Paralympic medal after winning bronze in the same category at Tokyo 2020.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 01:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Sundar Singh Gurjar (right) and Ajeet Singh (left) won bronze and silver medals, respectively in men’s javelin F46 event at Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.
Ajeet Singh won a silver medal while Sundar Singh Gurjar grabbed a bronze in the men’s javelin F46 event in Paris 2024 Paralympics at Stade de France on Tuesday.

Ajeet finished second with a best attempt of 65.62m, which came in the fifth round, to bag his first Paralympic medal.

Sundar, the world record-holder, finished third with a throw of 64.96m which came in the fourth round. He clinched his second Paralympic medal after winning bronze in the same category at Tokyo 2020.

READ | India records its best-ever medal haul at a single edition of Paralympics, goes past Tokyo mark

Rinku, the third Indian in the fray, finished fifth with 61.58m.

Cuba’s Guillermo Varona Gonzalez clinched the gold medal with his second-round throw of 66.14m.

India has won 18 medals - three gold, six silver and nine bronze - at the ongoing edition of the Paralympic Games so far.

