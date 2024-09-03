MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final

Deepthi became the second Indian athlete after Preethi Pal to win a medal in a track event for the country at the Paralympic Games.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 22:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: India’s Deepthi Jeevanji (second from right) in action during the women’s 400m T20 final on Tuesday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: India’s Deepthi Jeevanji (second from right) in action during the women’s 400m T20 final on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: India’s Deepthi Jeevanji (second from right) in action during the women’s 400m T20 final on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Deepthi Jeevanji won the bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final with a timing of 55.82s at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Tuesday.

Reigning world champion Deepthi was close to winning a silver before Turkey’s Aysel Onder (55.23s), who broke Deepthi’s world record during the heats, overtook her. Ukraine’s Yuliia Shuliar clinched gold, clocking 55.16s

T20 classification is for athletes with “intellectual impairment.”

Deepthi became the second Indian athlete after Preethi Pal to win a medal in a track event for the country at the Paralympic Games. Preethi had clinched bronze in women’s 100m T35 and 200m T35, making her the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win multiple Paralympic medals.

India has won 16 medals - three gold, five silver and eight bronze - at the ongoing edition.

