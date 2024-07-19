MagazineBuy Print

Tour de France 2024: Pogacar moves closer to a third title after dominant win in the mountains

The Slovenian looks almost certain to reclaim the Tour crown from Vingegaard, the two-time defending champion from Denmark, who is 5 minutes, 3 seconds behind him. Tour debutant Remco Evenepoel of Belgium is 7:01 adrift in third place.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 20:47 IST , FRANCE - 2 MINS READ

AP
UAE Team Emirates team’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 19th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France 2024.
UAE Team Emirates team’s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 19th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 19th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France 2024.

Tadej Pogacar took a giant step closer to clinching a third Tour de France title after winning another tough mountain stage on Friday, pulling away from Jonas Vingegaard to move five minutes ahead of his main rival with two days left.

The Slovenian looks almost certain to reclaim the Tour crown from Vingegaard, the two-time defending champion from Denmark, who is 5 minutes, 3 seconds behind him. Tour debutant Remco Evenepoel of Belgium is 7:01 adrift in third place.

Pogacar attacked with about 9 kilometers (6 miles) left on the final climb of 16 kilometers (10 miles) to the Isola 2000 ski resort. Vingegaard could not follow as Pogacar chased after the Dane’s Jumbo Visma teammate, Matteo Jorgenson. The American rider was alone in front with Richard Carapaz and Simon Yates just behind him.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Which Olympic records are also world records?

Carapaz and Yates were caught by Pogacar, leaving just Jorgenson ahead. But he was also overtaken with two kilometers left as Pogacar soared to the 15th Tour stage win of his career.

After four hours in the saddle, Pogacar looked behind him one last time but none of his rivals were visible.

He raised both hands in the air as he crossed the line, with Jorgensen finishing 21 seconds behind and Yates 40 seconds back in third. Carapaz was 1:11 back in fourth spot.

Evenepoel placed fifth ahead of a disconsolate Vingegaard, with both riders timed at 1:42 behind Pogacar.

Saturday’s 20th and penultimate stage stays in the southern Alps and features three hard category 1 ascents, the last taking the riders up Col de la Couillole.

The Tour ends Sunday on the French Riviera with a time trail from Monaco to Nice, and not in Paris as it usually does because of the Olympic Games.

