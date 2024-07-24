MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Five Australian water polo players test positive for COVID

Paris 2024 is meant to be the first post-pandemic summer Olympics, after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, postponed by a year due to COVID, were held largely without spectators.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 18:31 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Olympic Chef de Mission Anna Meares in a Paris 2024 Olympics press conference.
Olympic Chef de Mission Anna Meares in a Paris 2024 Olympics press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Olympic Chef de Mission Anna Meares in a Paris 2024 Olympics press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Five Australian women’s water polo players have tested positive for COVID ahead of the Paris Games, the country’s Olympic team chief Anna Meares said on Wednesday.

Two players had tested positive on Tuesday. Meares added that the cases were confined to the water polo team.

“There have been five athletes in total who have tested positive,” Meares told a press conference.

“There is training this afternoon. And again, if those five athletes are feeling well enough to train, they will and they are following all the protocols that we have. I can confirm that the whole of the water polo team has been tested as well.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff named flag bearer for USA at opening ceremony, joining LeBron James

“They’ve been wearing their masks, they’re isolating from other team members when they’re not training, they’re not going into the high-volume areas of the allotment, like the gym and the performance pantry, and more broadly, we have our respiratory illnesses protocol in place.”

Meares added that the Australian Olympic Committee had encouraged athletes to get tested for COVID if they felt unwell.

“We treat COVID no differently to any other respiratory illness, but we want to ensure that we have our protocols working as well, and dealing with these illnesses and minimising them is a part and parcel of every Olympic Games,” Meares said.

Paris 2024 is meant to be the first post-pandemic summer Olympics, after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, postponed by a year due to COVID, were held largely without spectators.

