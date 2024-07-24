SL vs THA, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Thailand 28/2 after PowerPlay vs Sri Lanka

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Thailand Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
Sri Lanka, table topper, will confirm its semifinal spot if it beats Thailand in the group B encounter. While the host has won both its games, Thailand has one win in two games and will need to win by a big margin to go past Sri Lanka’s NRR.
Playing XI
Thailand - Nattaya Boochatham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suwanan Khiaoto, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong(c), Sunida Chaturongrattana
Sri Lanka - Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya
Toss - Thailand wins the toss and opts to bat.
Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Thailand LIVE?
The Sri Lanka vs Thailand match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.
