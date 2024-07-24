MagazineBuy Print

SL vs THA, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Thailand 28/2 after PowerPlay vs Sri Lanka

SL-W vs THA-W: Catch the live score and updates from Sri Lanka’s clash against Thailand in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Updated : Jul 24, 2024 19:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka takes on Thailand in 12th match of the Women’s Asia Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka takes on Thailand in 12th match of the Women’s Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka takes on Thailand in 12th match of the Women’s Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Thailand Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Sri Lanka, table topper, will confirm its semifinal spot if it beats Thailand in the group B encounter. While the host has won both its games, Thailand has one win in two games and will need to win by a big margin to go past Sri Lanka’s NRR.

Playing XI

Thailand - Nattaya Boochatham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suwanan Khiaoto, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong(c), Sunida Chaturongrattana

Sri Lanka - Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Toss - Thailand wins the toss and opts to bat.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Thailand LIVE?

The Sri Lanka vs Thailand match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

Women's Asia Cup /

Sri Lanka Cricket /

Thailand

