Paris Games 2024: Why is Lionel Messi not playing Argentina vs Morocco football match in Olympics?

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

The men’s football tournament kicked off on Wednesday with a Group B match between Argentina and Morocco. However, Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the Copa America title earlier this month, was not seen in action.

Messi had decided to not take part at the Paris Olympics ahead of Copa America as he believed he was no longer at an age where he could play in every tournament.

“It’s hard (to think about the Olympics right now) because we’re in Copa America. It would be two, three straight months of not being with the club, and more than anything, I’m not at an age to be in everything. I have to choose carefully, and it would be too much to play two straight tournaments. I’ve been very lucky to play in the Olympics, of winning it together with (Mascherano). It was a wonderful experience on a football level. Olympics, U20, memories I’ll never forget,” Messi had said.

In the men’s football tournament at the Olympics, teams are allowed only three players over the age of 23 in their squads.