The first event of the Paris Olympics 2024 was marred by controversy as the football men’s group B match between Argentina and Morocco had to resume behind closed doors after the full-time whistle.

After the full-time whistle, the scoreline stood as 2-2 while the fans stormed the pitch and objects were thrown at players inside the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint Etienne, resulting in the match being suspended immediately.

The official Paris Olympics website released the official statement.

“Argentina vs Morocco to resume behind closed doors — the players will be back out at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard shortly. Three minutes will be played with no fans in attendance.

The players will have 20 minutes to warm up.

ARGENTINA GOAL DISALLOWED

According to the latest update from the Paris 2024 Olympics website, the equaliser by Argentina’s Cristian Medina in the 90+16th minute has been disallowed due to the offside in the build-up of the goal.

The match will be resumed behind closed doors with three additional minutes added to the stoppage time.

Morocco beat La Albiceleste 2-1 after the scoreline remained the same.

