The first event of the Paris Olympics 2024 was marred by controversy as the football men’s group B match between Argentina and Morocco had to resume behind closed doors after the full-time whistle.
After the full-time whistle, the scoreline stood as 2-2 while the fans stormed the pitch and objects were thrown at players inside the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint Etienne, resulting in the match being suspended immediately.
The official Paris Olympics website released the official statement.
FOLLOW | Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th July
“Argentina vs Morocco to resume behind closed doors — the players will be back out at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard shortly. Three minutes will be played with no fans in attendance.
The players will have 20 minutes to warm up.
ARGENTINA GOAL DISALLOWED
According to the latest update from the Paris 2024 Olympics website, the equaliser by Argentina’s Cristian Medina in the 90+16th minute has been disallowed due to the offside in the build-up of the goal.
The match will be resumed behind closed doors with three additional minutes added to the stoppage time.
Morocco beat La Albiceleste 2-1 after the scoreline remained the same.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lionel Messi posts Instagram story after controversial Argentina loss against Morocco
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina equaliser vs Morocco disallowed, football match resume behind closed doors
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 24: Medina equaliser ruled out for offside; Morocco beats Argentina after suspended match resumes
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Why some sports have started before the opening ceremony
- Paris Olympics 2024: Canada women’s football coach will step aside for team’s opener because of drone incidents
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE