The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines. Additionally, sports like breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing have been added to the roster.

The first event in which India is scheduled to participate is archery. It is slated to start on Thursday. Archers Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, B. Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action for the individual ranking round.

While the women’s ranking round will start at 1 p.m., the men’s ranking round will start at 5:45 p.m. IST at the Esplanade des Invalides.

When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS