SQUASH
India men finish sixth, women seventh in World Junior squash team events
India finished sixth and seventh in the men’s and women’s sections respectively in the World Junior Squash Championships held in Houston, USA.
The Indian men lost to England 1-2 in the match for fifth position while their women counterparts beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh on Tuesday.
Both the matches went into deciders.
Results:
- PTI
SAILING
Telangana sailors to represent India at World championships
Top Telangana sailors from Hyderabad, who recently won many medals at the Hussain Sagar regattas, will represent India at the British Nationals and World Championships to be held from July 29 to Aug 9 at Plymouth, United Kingdom
The participation is in the memory of Jay Pullur who was a staunch supporter of The YCH Foundation. Jay Pullur was a pioneer in software products and the founder of many software product companies in Hyderabad and the US, according to Yachting Club of Hyderabad President and head coach Suheim Sheikh.
The sailors will be sailing a new class of boats, the Cadet Class double-hander, for the first time. The boat serves as a transition class before the International 420 and the Olympic 470 Class
The team consists of a pair of Deekshita and Govardhan both national champions and Rizwan Mohammad a recent Bronze medallist paired up with Thanuja Kameshwar who won the gold at the 420 Nationals as skipper on two of the boats.
Additionally another medallist Ganesh Peerkatla and Vinodh Dandu have been paired as skipper and crew on a third boat
India is participating in the Cadet World Championships after a gap of 27 years and more than 150 sailors from about 15 countries mostly from Europe while India will be the sole country from Asia.
-V V Subrahmanyam
