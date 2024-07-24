MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 24: India men finish sixth, women seventh in World Junior squash team events

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 24.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 11:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India finished sixth and seventh in the men’s and women’s sections respectively
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India finished sixth and seventh in the men’s and women’s sections respectively | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India finished sixth and seventh in the men’s and women’s sections respectively | Photo Credit: Getty Images

SQUASH

India men finish sixth, women seventh in World Junior squash team events

India finished sixth and seventh in the men’s and women’s sections respectively in the World Junior Squash Championships held in Houston, USA.

The Indian men lost to England 1-2 in the match for fifth position while their women counterparts beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh on Tuesday.

Both the matches went into deciders.

Results:
Men: India lost to England 1-2 (Shaurya Bawa bt Yusuf Sheikh 3-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani lost to Bailey Malik 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 14-16; Ayaan Vazilalli lost to Dylan Roberts 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 7-11).
Women: India beat New Zealand 2-1 (Shameena Riaz lost to Ella Lash 7-11, 12-10, 13-11, 4-11, 4-11; Nirupama Dubey bt Anabel Gemmell 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9; Unnati Tripathi bt Ella Hill 11-4, 11-3, 11-6).

- PTI

SAILING

Telangana sailors to represent India at World championships

The Telangana sailors who will be taking part in the British Nationals and the World Championships later this month.
The Telangana sailors who will be taking part in the British Nationals and the World Championships later this month. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

The Telangana sailors who will be taking part in the British Nationals and the World Championships later this month. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Top Telangana sailors from Hyderabad, who recently won many medals at the Hussain Sagar regattas, will represent India at the British Nationals and World Championships to be held from July 29 to Aug 9 at Plymouth, United Kingdom

The participation is in the memory of Jay Pullur who was a staunch supporter of The YCH Foundation. Jay Pullur was a pioneer in software products and the founder of many software product companies in Hyderabad and the US, according to Yachting Club of Hyderabad President and head coach Suheim Sheikh.

The sailors will be sailing a new class of boats, the Cadet Class double-hander, for the first time. The boat serves as a transition class before the International 420 and the Olympic 470 Class

The team consists of a pair of Deekshita and Govardhan both national champions and Rizwan Mohammad a recent Bronze medallist paired up with Thanuja Kameshwar who won the gold at the 420 Nationals as skipper on two of the boats.

Additionally another medallist Ganesh Peerkatla and Vinodh Dandu have been paired as skipper and crew on a third boat

India is participating in the Cadet World Championships after a gap of 27 years and more than 150 sailors from about 15 countries mostly from Europe while India will be the sole country from Asia.

-V V Subrahmanyam

