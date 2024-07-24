MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany to bid for 2040 Summer Olympics

Berlin and several other German states had previously mulled a bid for the 2036 Games, 100 years after the capital hosted the 1936 edition, which became known as the Nazi Games.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 17:49 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Germany last hosted the event in Munich in 1972, which was overshadowed by a hostage crisis and a subsequent massacre of Israeli athletes.
Germany last hosted the event in Munich in 1972, which was overshadowed by a hostage crisis and a subsequent massacre of Israeli athletes. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany last hosted the event in Munich in 1972, which was overshadowed by a hostage crisis and a subsequent massacre of Israeli athletes. | Photo Credit: AP

The German government said Wednesday it wanted the country to host the 2040 Summer Olympics, picking a date that avoids a centennial reference to the edition held in Nazi Germany.

Berlin and several other German states had previously mulled a bid for the 2036 Games, 100 years after the capital hosted the 1936 edition, which became known as the Nazi Games.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is eyeing another date.

“The federal government favours the year 2040 for the Games in Germany -- 50 years after German reunification (in 1990),” said the government, which has signed a memorandum of understanding with the German Olympic Sports Federation and interested regions and cities.

ALSO READ: Utah’s Salt Lake City to host the 2034 Winter Olympics

The anniversary year was a chance to show “what values our liberal democracy stands for”, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in the statement.

Germany, which recently staged the men’s European football championships, was a “great host for international sporting events”, Faeser said.

Germany’s bid would “use existing sports facilities in various cities -- without building new stadiums for a lot of money”, Faeser added.

Among the memo’s signatories were Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Leipzig and Munich, as well as the regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria.

The government said it would back the bid with almost seven million euros ($7.6 million) of funding between 2024 and 2027.

Germany’s previous experience with hosting the Summer Olympics ended badly.

Germany last hosted the event in Munich in 1972, which was overshadowed by a hostage crisis and a subsequent massacre of Israeli athletes.

Related Topics

2040 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th June: Otamendi captains Argentina vs Morocco in football group stage action; Lineups out; schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany to bid for 2040 Summer Olympics
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff named flag bearer for USA at opening ceremony, joining LeBron James
    AP
  4. Paris 2024: Nadal and Alcaraz cautious on Olympic doubles medal prospects
    AFP
  5. Vikram Rathour: Better to err on the side of giving one extra chance than one less
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Germany to bid for 2040 Summer Olympics
    AFP
  2. Utah’s Salt Lake City to host the 2034 Winter Olympics
    AP
  3. IOC approves French Alps as host of 2030 Winter Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 24: India men finish sixth, women seventh in World Junior squash team events
    Team Sportstar
  5. Khelo India once again gets lion’s share in Union Budget for sports
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th June: Otamendi captains Argentina vs Morocco in football group stage action; Lineups out; schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany to bid for 2040 Summer Olympics
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff named flag bearer for USA at opening ceremony, joining LeBron James
    AP
  4. Paris 2024: Nadal and Alcaraz cautious on Olympic doubles medal prospects
    AFP
  5. Vikram Rathour: Better to err on the side of giving one extra chance than one less
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment