ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters signs French defender Alexandre Coeff

Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) announced the signing of French defender Alexandre Coeff on Wednesday.

The experienced and versatile French defender, who last played for SM Caen in the French Ligue 2 joined the Blasters on a one-year contract. Predominantly a centre-back, Coeff is a versatile football with the ability to play as a defensive midfielder and right-back.

Born in France, Coeff spent his early days of football in the youth ranks of Plouzane Athletic, Stade Brestois 29, Guilers and Cavale Blanche Brest, before moving to the infamous RC Lens Academy in 2008.

He received his first professional contract from RC Lens, aged only 16, following impressive performances through the Club’s youth ranks. After a successful stint with RC Lens, having made 56 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, Coeff’s professional career took off with a series of significant moves, starting with Italian Serie A Club Udinese in 2013 who bought the player on a five-year deal.

Still very young, Coeff was immediately loaned to La Liga Club Granada FC in 2014, helping the team finish a club-high fifth position. The following years saw a series of loan moves to top division teams like RCD Mallorca (Spain), Mouscron (Belgium), Ajaccio (France), and Stade Brestois (France), before moving on a permanent transfer to AE Larisa (Greece) in 2018. Between 2018 and 2023, the 32-year-old had stints with Ajaccio, Auxerre (both in France) and Brescia (Italy).

Coeff has 320 career appearances across some of the biggest leagues, during which he also has a hand in 25 goal contributions. He has also represented the France National Team at all age group levels.

KBFC sporting director Karolis Skinkys said, “Alexander will bring us much-needed experience, and quality and will reinforce different positions in our team. Next to that, we are expecting leadership qualities from him”

“Hello to the entire yellow army, thank you for this warm welcome, I have rarely experienced this in my career, I can’t wait to vibrate with you on the ground, see you soon,” Alexandre Coeff said after signing with the ISL outfit.

Alexandre Coeff becomes the club’s second foreign signing of the summer after Noah Saddaoui. He will link up with his new teammates soon, having requested some additional time due to personal reasons.