Odisha FC extends Crispin Chettri’s tenure as women’s team head coach

The decision comes after a successful campaign that saw the team clinch the Indian Women’s League (IWL) title in only its second season, which saw it qualify for the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 20:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Crispin, a seasoned coach with a proven track record, has been instrumental in Odisha FC’s meteoric rise.
Crispin, a seasoned coach with a proven track record, has been instrumental in Odisha FC’s meteoric rise. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC
infoIcon

Crispin, a seasoned coach with a proven track record, has been instrumental in Odisha FC's meteoric rise. | Photo Credit: Odisha FC

Odisha FC announced a two-year contract extension for their women’s team head coach, Crispin Chettri on Tuesday.

The decision comes after a successful campaign that saw the team clinch the Indian Women’s League (IWL) title in only its second season, which saw it qualify for the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League.

Crispin, a seasoned coach with a proven track record, has been instrumental in Odisha FC’s meteoric rise.

Speaking on the contract extension, Odisha FC club president, Raj Athwal said, “Crispin Chettri has proven to be an invaluable asset to our club, and we’re delighted to extend his tenure as the head coach of our women’s team. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with his ability to inspire and nurture young talent, aligns perfectly with our vision for women’s football. We’re excited to see the continued growth and success of our Women’s team under his leadership.”

Crispin shared his enthusiasm for the extended tenure.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with OFC and continue in our process of building a good team for the future and look into developing more Odia players,” he said.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
