Odisha FC extends Crispin Chettri’s tenure as women’s team head coach

Odisha FC announced a two-year contract extension for their women’s team head coach, Crispin Chettri on Tuesday.

The decision comes after a successful campaign that saw the team clinch the Indian Women’s League (IWL) title in only its second season, which saw it qualify for the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League.

Crispin, a seasoned coach with a proven track record, has been instrumental in Odisha FC’s meteoric rise.

ALSO READ: ISL 2024-25: Stephen Eze returns to Jamshedpur FC for second stint

Speaking on the contract extension, Odisha FC club president, Raj Athwal said, “Crispin Chettri has proven to be an invaluable asset to our club, and we’re delighted to extend his tenure as the head coach of our women’s team. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with his ability to inspire and nurture young talent, aligns perfectly with our vision for women’s football. We’re excited to see the continued growth and success of our Women’s team under his leadership.”

Crispin shared his enthusiasm for the extended tenure.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with OFC and continue in our process of building a good team for the future and look into developing more Odia players,” he said.