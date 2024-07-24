MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff named flag bearer for USA at opening ceremony, joining LeBron James

Coco Gauff named flag bearer for US Olympic team at opening ceremony, joining LeBron James.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 17:06 IST , PARIS

AP
Coco Gauff of Team USA in a training session.
Coco Gauff of Team USA in a training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Coco Gauff of Team USA in a training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coco Gauff named flag bearer for US Olympic team at opening ceremony, joining LeBron James.

ALSO READ | IOC approves French Alps as host of 2030 Winter Olympics

Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the US flag. She and James were chosen by Team USA athletes.

The 20-year-old Gauff made the American team for the Tokyo Games three years ago as a teenager but had to sit out those Olympics because she tested positive for COVID-19 right before she was supposed to fly to Japan.

Now Gauff, who is based in Florida, is a Grand Slam title winner in singles and doubles. She won her first major championship in New York in September, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the singles final of the U.S. Open, then added her first Grand Slam doubles trophy at the French Open this June alongside Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

The same clay courts at Roland Garros used for the French Open will be where matches are going to be held for the Paris Olympics. The draw to set the brackets is Thursday, and play begins on Friday.

Gauff is seeded No. 2 in singles, matching her current WTA ranking behind No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, and will be among the medal favorites.

She and her usual doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, are seeded No. 1 in women’s doubles. It’s possible Gauff could also be entered in mixed doubles, but those pairings have not been announced yet.

