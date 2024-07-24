French basketball star Victor Wembanyama says he is still struggling to come to terms with the fulfilment of “a dream” as he prepares to represent the host country at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The San Antonio Spurs standout, the number one pick in last year’s NBA draft, said he was approaching his first international competition “like any other sporting experience but with even more demands”.

“There’s a lot of excitement. It’s hard to believe it’s really the Olympics,” Wembanyama told reporters in a video call from the French team’s training base in Wattignies, where it will stay during the group stage in Lille.

“It’s different from other Olympics I’ve watched. I think it will only sink in when I’ve heard the Marseillaise (national anthem) for the first time, it’s still a dream,” he said.

France, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, begins its campaign on Saturday against Brazil.

The team has suffered four successive defeats, to Germany, Serbia, Canada and Australia, but Wembanyama said it had not dented the team’s confidence.

“It’s better to put yourself in a difficult position to be ready for later. I think we’re on the right track,” said the 20-year-old, who was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

The giant 2.24m (7ft 4in) centre averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in his debut season. He should also give an extra dimension to a French team that lost the final at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games to the United States.

“The energy among the staff and players is just incredible,” said Wembanyama. “There’s a desire to do well that I’ve never seen so much in other teams.

“The confidence is still very high. We know that the road won’t always be smooth, there will be difficulties,” he added.

