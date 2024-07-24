India will get a chance to flex its muscles in Olympic sports when it competes at the Paris 2024 Olympics from July 26 till August 11.

The multi-discipline event which has traditionally been dominated by Russia, China and the United States of America, has seen India eventually improve, and ultimately clinch its maiden gold medal in track and field -- Neeraj Chopra -- in the last edition.

At the French capital too, more athletes will look to become trailblazers, with India competing through 117 athletes across 16 events.

India won seven medals at Tokyo 2020, it’s best ever showing in the Games, which comprised one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. Before the 2024 Olympics begin, following in how the medal tally panned out for India at the previous edition of the Games.

