BAN vs MAL, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Bangladesh beats Malaysia by 114 runs

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Bangladesh vs Malaysia Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

Toss: Bangladesh won toss and elected to bat first.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Malaysia LIVE?

The Bangladesh vs Malaysia match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.