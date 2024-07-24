MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs MAL, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Bangladesh beats Malaysia by 114 runs

BAN-W vs MAL-W: Catch the highlights from Bangladesh’s clash against Malaysia in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 14:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladeshi women’s cricket team celebrate.
Bangladeshi women’s cricket team celebrate. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bangladeshi women’s cricket team celebrate. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Bangladesh vs Malaysia Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

HIGHLIGHTS

Toss: Bangladesh won toss and elected to bat first.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Malaysia LIVE?

The Bangladesh vs Malaysia match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.

Related Topics

Women's Asia Cup /

Pakistan /

UAE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vikram Rathour: Better to err on the side of giving one extra chance than one less
    Vijay Lokapally
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th June: Argentina, Spain in action in football group stage fixture, schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs MAL, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Bangladesh beats Malaysia by 114 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Utah’s Salt Lake City to host the 2034 Winter Olympics
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Top Indian athletes who could be featuring in their last Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. BAN vs MAL, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Bangladesh beats Malaysia by 114 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Deepti Sharma third among leading wicket-takers in women’s T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: India seals semifinal spot with 82-run win over Nepal
    PTI
  4. IND vs NEP, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: India beats Nepal by 82 runs, confirms semifinal berth
    Team Sportstar
  5. UAE vs PAK, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Pakistan all but seals semifinal spot with 10-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vikram Rathour: Better to err on the side of giving one extra chance than one less
    Vijay Lokapally
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th June: Argentina, Spain in action in football group stage fixture, schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs MAL, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Bangladesh beats Malaysia by 114 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Utah’s Salt Lake City to host the 2034 Winter Olympics
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: Top Indian athletes who could be featuring in their last Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment