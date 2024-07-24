Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Bangladesh vs Malaysia Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 match being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
HIGHLIGHTS
Toss: Bangladesh won toss and elected to bat first.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Malaysia LIVE?
The Bangladesh vs Malaysia match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.
Latest on Sportstar
- Vikram Rathour: Better to err on the side of giving one extra chance than one less
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, 24th June: Argentina, Spain in action in football group stage fixture, schedule, streaming info
- BAN vs MAL, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Bangladesh beats Malaysia by 114 runs
- Utah’s Salt Lake City to host the 2034 Winter Olympics
- Paris 2024: Top Indian athletes who could be featuring in their last Olympic Games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE