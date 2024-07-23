Indian sports wrap, July 23: India boys beats South Africa, girls loses to England in World Junior team squash

SQUASH

India boys beats South Africa, girls loses to England in World Junior team squash

India boys beat South Africa 2-0 while the girls lost to England by an identical margin in the 5-8th positions matches of the World Junior Squash Championships Team competition in Houston on Monday.

The boys will meet England for fifth position while the girls will take on Hong Kong for the seventh in the final round of matches.

India results: Boys (5-8th positions): India bt South Africa 2-0 (Shaurya Bawa bt Connor Earl 12-10, 7-11,11-6, 11-7; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Judah Phillips 11-4, 11-4, 11-8). Girls (5-8th positions): India lost to England 0-2 (Shameena Riaz lost to Amelie Haworth 8-11, 4-11,10-12; Unnati Tripathi lost to Emily Coulcher-Porter 8-11,12-14, 4-11).

-Team Sportstar

Football

FC Goa signs young full-back Sanatomba Singh Yanglem

Sanatomba Singh Yanglem. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

FC Goa announce the signing of young full-back Sanatomba Singh Yanglem ahead of ISL 2024-25 on Tuesday.

A graduate of the esteemed Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy, Sanatomba has committed to a multi-year contract with the Gaurs

The 18-year-old who has demonstrated exceptional skill and potential during his time at RFYC, expressed his excitement about joining FC Goa.

FC Goa’s head coach, Manolo Marquez, shared his thoughts on the new signing: “Sanatomba is a left-back with excellent qualities. He is technically sound, a solid defender, and shows remarkable bravery and aggression on the field, making it difficult for opponents.

“He is also physically strong, and has a promising future ahead despite his young age,” the Spaniard noted..

-Team Sportstar