Randhir Singh set to become first Indian to head OCA after Sept elections

The 77-year-old Randhir, a former member of the International Olympic Council and ex secretary general of Indian Olympic Association, was currently serving as the acting chief of the continental sports apex body.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 19:25 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Randhir Singh is a former member of the International Olympic Council and ex secretary general of Indian Olympic Association. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh is set to become the first Indian to head the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) after emerging as the sole candidate for the top post for the September 8 elections.

The 77-year-old Randhir, a former member of the International Olympic Council and ex secretary general of Indian Olympic Association, was currently serving as the acting chief of the continental sports apex body.

“The OCA election commission can confirm that OCA acting president Randhir Singh is the sole eligible candidate to be nominated for election of the OCA General Assembly on 8 September, 2024,” the OCA said in a statement.

- More to follow

Related Topics

Randhir Singh /

Olympic Council of Asia

