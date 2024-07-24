India’s performance at the Olympic Games has gone from strength to strength in the previous edition, with the country bagging seven medals at the Games.

The 2020 edition of the Games saw Neeraj Chopra win India’s first gold medal in track and field, becoming a trailblazer for athletes from the country looking for glory at the multi-discipline event.

However, the country’s most glorious spell was in men’s field hockey in the late 20th century when it won 11 medals in 12 Olympic Games between 1928 and 1980.

Overall, India has won 35 medals so far, of which 12 have come from team sports, while 134 athletes from the country have won an Olympic medal (individually or as part of the team). Out of them, 37 Indians have won more than one Olympic medal in team sports and three have won multiple medals individually.

Sportstar looks at the full list of Indians who have won multiple medals at the Olympics:

Name No. of medals Medals Discipline Udham Singh 4 (3G, 1 S) 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold, 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold Hockey (Men) Leslie Claudius 4 (3G, 1 S) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold, 1960 Silver Hockey (Men) Dhyan Chand 3 (3G) 1928 Gold, 1932 Gold, 1936 Gold Hockey (Men) Richard James Allen 3 (3G) 1928 Gold, 1932 Gold, 1936 Gold Hockey (Men) Balbir Singh Sr. 3 (3G) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold Hockey (Men) Ranganathan Francis 3 (3G) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold Hockey (Men) Randhir Singh Gentle 3 (3G) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold Hockey (Men) Shankar Lakshman 3 (2G, 1S) 1956 Gold, 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold Hockey (Men) Hari Pal Kaushik 3 (2G, 1S) 1956 Gold, 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold Hockey (Men) John Peter 3 (1G, 1S, 1B) 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold, 1968 Bronze Hockey (Men) Prithipal Singh 3 (1G, 1S, 1B) 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold, 1968 Bronze Hockey (Men) Harbinder Singh 3 (1S, 2B) 1964 Gold, 1968 Bronze, 1972 Bronze Hockey (Men) Carlyle Tapsell 2 (2G) 1932 Gold, 1936 Gold Hockey (Men) Roop Singh 2 (2G) 1932 Gold, 1936 Gold Hockey (Men) Jaswant Rai 2 (2G) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold Hockey (Men) Govind Perumal 2 (2G) 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold Hockey (Men) Amir Kumar 2 (2G) 1948 Gold, 1956 Gold Hockey (Men) Jaswant Singh Rajput 2 (2G) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold Hockey (Men) Leslie Hammond 2 (2G) 1928 Gold, 1932 Gold Hockey (Men) Broome Pinniger 2 (2G) 1928 Gold, 1932 Gold Hockey (Men) Sayed Jaffar 2 (2G) 1932 Gold, 1936 Gold Hockey (Men) Keshav Dutt 2 (2G) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold Hockey (Men) Grahanandan Singh 2 (2G) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold Hockey (Men) K. D. Singh 2 (2G) 1948 Gold, 1952 Gold Hockey (Men) Raghbir Lal 2 (2G) 1952 Gold, 1956 Gold Hockey (Men) Joginder Singh 2 (1G, 1S) 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold Hockey (Men) Charanjit Singh 2 (1G, 1S) 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold Hockey (Men) Raghbir Singh Bhola 2 (1G, 1S) 1956 Gold, 1960 Silver Hockey (Men) Mohinder Lal 2 (1G, 1S) 1960 Silver, 1964 Gold Hockey (Men) Balkrishan Singh 2 (1G, 1S) 1956 Gold, 1960 Silver Hockey (Men) Rajendran Christie 2 (1G, 1B) 1964 Gold, 1968 Bronze Hockey (Men) Balbir Singh Kullar 2 (1G, 1B) 1964 Gold, 1968 Bronze Hockey (Men) Jagjit Singh 2 (1G, 1B) 1964 Gold, 1968 Bronze Hockey (Men) Gurbux Singh 2 (1G, 1B) 1964 Gold, 1968 Bronze Hockey (Men) Krishnamurthy Perumal 2 (2B) 1968 Bronze, 1972 Bronze Hockey (Men) Ajit Pal Singh 2 (2B) 1968 Bronze, 1972 Bronze Hockey (Men) Harmik Singh 2 (2B) 1968 Bronze, 1972 Bronze Hockey (Men) Norman Pritchard 2 (2S) 1900 (both medals) Men's 200m sprint, hurdles Sushil Kumar 2 (1S, 1B) 2008 Bronze, 2012 Silver Wrestling P. V. Sindhu 2 (1S, 1B) 2016 Silver, 2020 Bronze Badminton

Who has won the most Olympic medals for India?

Udham Singh and Leslie Claudius are the most successful Indians at the Olympic Games, having won four medals each. But they have both won in team sports, i.e. men’s field hockey.

In individual sports, Norman Pritchard, India’s first Olympic medallist, remains the most successful athlete, with two silver medals. However, P. V. Sindhu will have a chance to surpass him when she competes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

