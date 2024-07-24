A 29-member Indian contingent is set to compete across 16 track and field events at the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Athletics in Paris will kick off with the men’s 20km race walk on August 1 and conclude with the women’s marathon on August 11.
The Indian squad comprises National Record holders in all categories except men’s high jump and women’s 400m. However, when it comes to world records, the Indians are a fair distance away from touching them.
Here’s the comparison between Indian National Records and World Records for track and field events in which Indians will be competing at Paris Olympics:
India’s track and field squad for Paris Olympics:
Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw), Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw), Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase), Parul Chaudhary (women’s 3000m steeplechase, women’s 5000m), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh (men’s 4x400m relay), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, MR Poovamma (women’s 4x400m relay), Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht (men’s 20km race walk), Priyanka Goswami (women’s 20km race walk, marathon race walk mixed relay), Suraj Panwar (marathon race walk mixed relay), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker (men’s triple jump), Jeswin Aldrin (men’s long jump), Sarvesh Kushare (men’s high jump), Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles), Kiran Pahal (women’s 400m, women’s 4x400m relay), Ankita Dhyani (women’s 5000m), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men’s shot put).
