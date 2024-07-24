A 29-member Indian contingent is set to compete across 16 track and field events at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Athletics in Paris will kick off with the men’s 20km race walk on August 1 and conclude with the women’s marathon on August 11.

The Indian squad comprises National Record holders in all categories except men’s high jump and women’s 400m. However, when it comes to world records, the Indians are a fair distance away from touching them.

Here’s the comparison between Indian National Records and World Records for track and field events in which Indians will be competing at Paris Olympics: