Tammy Abraham joins AC Milan on loan from AS Roma

Tammy Abraham signs a loan deal with AC Milan until 30 June 2025.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 01:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Tammy Abraham of Roma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

AC Milan announced the signing of Tammy Abraham from AS Roma on a loan deal on a contract until 30 June 2025.

Born in London in 1997, Tammy nurtured through Chelsea’s youth ranks before making his professional debut with the same club in 2016. Moves to Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa followed. After returning to Chelsea in 2019, he went on to win the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.

In 2021, he joined Roma, with whom he won the first edition of the UEFA Conference League.

At international level, he made his England debut on 10 November 2017. He has scored three goals in eleven appearances for his country. 

Tammy Abraham will wear the number 90 shirt at AC Milan.

