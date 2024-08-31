MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McTominay joins Napoli after 22 years at Man United on transfer deadline day

McTominay joined United at the age of five and played 178 Premier League matches for the club since making his senior debut in 2017, signed for the Serie A club in a deal worth 30.5 million euros ($33.70 million).

Published : Aug 31, 2024 01:02 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Scott McTominay in action in Euro 2024.
File Photo: Scott McTominay in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Scott McTominay in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has ended a 22-year stay at Manchester United to join Napoli, the Premier League club said on Friday.

McTominay, 27, who joined United at the age of five and played 178 Premier League matches for the club since making his senior debut in 2017, signed for the Serie A club in a deal worth 30.5 million euros ($33.70 million).

“McTominay will be missed by everyone at the club and leaves with our best wishes as he embarks on a new chapter of his career in Italy,” Manchester United said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Transfer Deadline Day, Premier League 2024-25: Full list of player transfers, money spent, club-wise ins and outs

McTominay is Napoli’s second major signing from the Premier League this week, with striker Romelu Lukaku joining from Chelsea on Thursday.

McTominay made his final appearance for United when he came on as a late substitute during Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Napoli, who got its first league win under manager Antonio Conte when it beat Bologna 3-0 last weekend, hosts Parma on Saturday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Scott McTominay /

Napoli /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Sterling to join Arsenal on loan; Updates on Chelsea’s deals with Sancho and Osimhen
    Team Sportstar
  2. McTominay joins Napoli after 22 years at Man United on transfer deadline day
    Reuters
  3. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Manu vying for glory, Avani defends Tokyo gold, Manish bags silver, Preethi, Mona grab bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Race Control: A look into the nerve centre of a motorsport event
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with National Record; India bags first medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. McTominay joins Napoli after 22 years at Man United on transfer deadline day
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Tottenham without Solanke, Richarlison for Newcastle trip
    AFP
  3. LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Sterling to join Arsenal on loan; Updates on Chelsea’s deals with Sancho and Osimhen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Man City has risked making ‘mistake’ over Alvarez exit says Guardiola
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag calls for change to profit and sustainability rules as McTominay set for Napoli move
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Sterling to join Arsenal on loan; Updates on Chelsea’s deals with Sancho and Osimhen
    Team Sportstar
  2. McTominay joins Napoli after 22 years at Man United on transfer deadline day
    Reuters
  3. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Manu vying for glory, Avani defends Tokyo gold, Manish bags silver, Preethi, Mona grab bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Race Control: A look into the nerve centre of a motorsport event
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Aarti wins 10000m race walk bronze with National Record; India bags first medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment