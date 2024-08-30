Tottenham will be without both Dominic Solanke and Richarlison for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said he would not risk new signing Solanke’s ankle injury with a north London derby to come against Arsenal on September 15.

Richarlison’s injury issues persist with the Brazilian picking up a muscle problem that means captain Son Heung-min will likely start as a centre-forward.

“Dom is close but we’re going to be a bit cautious with him, we’ve got a big programme post the international break, so he’ll miss out on Sunday,” said Postecoglou.

“The only other one we got midweek is Richarlison, who unfortunately picked up an injury in training, so he’ll probably miss the next few weeks.”

Tottenham has suffered 6-1 and 4-0 thrashings on its last two trips to St James’ Park and Postecoglou is hoping his side has learned from the second of those humiliations, which came on his watch.

Also read | Ten Hag calls for change to profit and sustainability rules as McTominay set for Napoli move

“It was a good learning curve for us that (4-0) game because we started OK, but we conceded and lost probably for the first time all year our composure in a game,” said the Australian.

“We allowed them to score quickly and we know what it is like up there.

“The crowd create a brilliant atmosphere for their team and we just didn’t handle it at all well.”

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are aiming to get back into the Champions League next season.

But it is Europa League football for Spurs this campaign and it was handed some enticing ties in Friday’s draw for the new-look league phase.

Former Celtic boss Postecoglou faces a frosty reception away to Rangers, while Roma will make the trip to London.

“Exciting. It’s good to be a part of. Some good games,” added Postecoglou.

“I am sure I will get a warm reception at Ibrox and they’ll look forward to seeing me.”