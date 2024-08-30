MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag calls for change to profit and sustainability rules as McTominay set for Napoli move

Profit and sustainability rules that limit Premier League clubs to losses of £105 million ($138 million) across a three-year assessment period have been blamed for a quiet summer transfer window.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 20:16 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AFP
“Scott McTominay was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules,” Erik ten Hag said.
“Scott McTominay was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules,” Erik ten Hag said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

“Scott McTominay was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules,” Erik ten Hag said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called for a change to profit and sustainability rules on Friday as Scott McTominay is set to seal a move to Italian side Napoli.

A product of the United academy, McTominay’s departure will allow the Red Devils to further strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline with Uruguayan international Manuel Ugarte expected to join from Paris Saint-Germain.

The sale of players who came through the youth system is particularly helpful for clubs to comply with financial regulations as the full transfer fee is recorded as a profit in the books.

Profit and sustainability rules that limit Premier League clubs to losses of £105 million ($138 million) across a three-year assessment period have been blamed for a quiet summer transfer window.

“I would prefer not to lose him because he’s Manchester United in everything,” Ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

“He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it’s the rules.

“We have to discuss the rules, when you have to sell and obviously homegrown and academy players bring more value, that’s not the right thing to do.

Also read | England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale leaves Arsenal after losing his place and joins Southampton

“But I think for everyone, for all parts it’s a good deal, for Scott he’s happy with it, for Napoli a very good player, but also for us.”

There could be more comings and goings at Old Trafford before the 2200 GMT deadline.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with Chelsea, raising the possibility that outcast Blues winger Raheem Sterling could move to United in return.

United has already spent around £150 million during the window on Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee.

“We have a couple of conversations going on at the moment. That’s all I can say. We’ll see what happens,” said United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth after attending the Europa League draw in Monaco.

“There’s still a few hours to go, who knows what will happen in the last few hours. But we’ve been really pleased with the business we have done, in and out.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Scott McTominay /

Napoli /

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag calls for change to profit and sustainability rules as McTominay set for Napoli move
    AFP
  2. Parvej Khan fails dope test: Top Indian middle distance runner provisionally suspended
    PTI
  3. Paralympics 2024: I was focussing on my thought process and not result, says Avani Lekhara
    PTI
  4. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Rakesh wins, Avani clinches gold, Manish bags silver, Preethi, Mona grab bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 30: Vinesh Phogat gets cash award at par with Neeraj Chopra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag calls for change to profit and sustainability rules as McTominay set for Napoli move
    AFP
  2. UEFA Conference League 2024-25: Chelsea gets opponents from Armenia, Ireland, Kazakhstan in UECL
    AP
  3. UEFA Nations League: Euro 2024 stars Yamal and Williams lead defending champion’s squad
    AP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Chiesa unlikely to feature against Man United, says Liverpool’s Slot
    Reuters
  5. How Manisha Kalyan moved FIFA against USL Super League side in USA for breach of contract
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Ten Hag calls for change to profit and sustainability rules as McTominay set for Napoli move
    AFP
  2. Parvej Khan fails dope test: Top Indian middle distance runner provisionally suspended
    PTI
  3. Paralympics 2024: I was focussing on my thought process and not result, says Avani Lekhara
    PTI
  4. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Rakesh wins, Avani clinches gold, Manish bags silver, Preethi, Mona grab bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 30: Vinesh Phogat gets cash award at par with Neeraj Chopra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment