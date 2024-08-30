UEFA Nations League: Euro 2024 stars Yamal and Williams lead defending champion’s squad

Euro 2024 stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are back on Spain’s squad to lead the start of its Nations League title defence.

Coach Luis de la Fuente announced his squad list Friday for the first two games of the competition. He stuck with the same block of players who won the European Championship in July when Yamal and Williams ignited the tournament.

Spain visits Serbia on September 5 and Switzerland on September 8 to start the Nations League.

The only newcomers to the squad are Celta Vigo right back Óscar Mingueza and Valencia midfielder Pepelu. De al Fuente brought back Aleix García, Pau Torres, Yeremy Pino and Robert Sánchez after they missed the Euros.

First-choice goalkeeper Unai Simón, the hero of last year’s Nations League final, and striker Álvaro Morata are absent due to injuries.

Spain is enjoying a dominant run in football. Its men also won the Olympic gold this summer while its women won the 2023 World Cup.