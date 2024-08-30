MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League: Euro 2024 stars Yamal and Williams lead defending champion’s squad

The only newcomers to the squad are Oscar Mingueza and Pepelu. De al Fuente brought back Aleix García, Pau Torres, Yeremy Pino and Robert Sánchez after they missed the Euros.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 19:29 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Coach Luis de la Fuente stuck with the same block of players who won the European Championship in July when Yamal and Williams ignited the tournament.
Coach Luis de la Fuente stuck with the same block of players who won the European Championship in July when Yamal and Williams ignited the tournament. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Coach Luis de la Fuente stuck with the same block of players who won the European Championship in July when Yamal and Williams ignited the tournament. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Euro 2024 stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are back on Spain’s squad to lead the start of its Nations League title defence.

Coach Luis de la Fuente announced his squad list Friday for the first two games of the competition. He stuck with the same block of players who won the European Championship in July when Yamal and Williams ignited the tournament.

Spain visits Serbia on September 5 and Switzerland on September 8 to start the Nations League.

The only newcomers to the squad are Celta Vigo right back Óscar Mingueza and Valencia midfielder Pepelu. De al Fuente brought back Aleix García, Pau Torres, Yeremy Pino and Robert Sánchez after they missed the Euros.

ALSO READ: Netherlands squad for UEFA Nations League: Timber back, Depay dropped while De Jong out with injury

First-choice goalkeeper Unai Simón, the hero of last year’s Nations League final, and striker Álvaro Morata are absent due to injuries.

Spain is enjoying a dominant run in football. Its men also won the Olympic gold this summer while its women won the 2023 World Cup.

SPAIN SQUAD
Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Robert Sánchez (Chelsea).
Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).
Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Pepelu (Valencia), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona).
Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Ayoze Pérez (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Joselu Mato (Al Gharafa)

Related Topics

UEFA Nations League /

Spain /

Nico Williams /

Lamine Yamal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: Euro 2024 stars Yamal and Williams lead defending champion’s squad
    AP
  2. Meet Avani Lekhara: First Indian woman to bag two gold medals at Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Rakesh in action, Avani clinches gold, Manish wins silver, Preethi, Mona grab bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: Sri Lanka 105/6 after England all out for 427
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in league phase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Nations League: Euro 2024 stars Yamal and Williams lead defending champion’s squad
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chiesa unlikely to feature against Man United, says Liverpool’s Slot
    Reuters
  3. How Manisha Kalyan moved FIFA against USL Super League side in USA for breach of contract
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. UEFA Europa League 2024-25 draw: Who will Tottenham Hotspur play in UEL?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Belgium squad, UEFA Nations League: De Bruyne included, Lukaku omitted
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Nations League: Euro 2024 stars Yamal and Williams lead defending champion’s squad
    AP
  2. Meet Avani Lekhara: First Indian woman to bag two gold medals at Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Rakesh in action, Avani clinches gold, Manish wins silver, Preethi, Mona grab bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: Sri Lanka 105/6 after England all out for 427
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in league phase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment