Netherlands squad for UEFA Nations League: Timber back, Depay dropped while De Jong out with injury

Timber is one of four players added to the squad for the Nations League Group A3 matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina on September 7 and Germany on September 10.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 16:55 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Timber, who has 15 caps, last played for the Dutch in March 2023 in a 4-0 loss to France in Paris.
Jurrien Timber has returned to the Netherlands squad after recovering from a long-term injury and was named in a 23-man selection for next week’s Nations League games by coach Ronald Koeman on Friday.

The Arsenal defender suffered a serious knee injury at the start of last season and returned to action in April but was not included in the squad for the European Championship in mid-year.

He is one of four players added to the squad for the Nations League Group A3 matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina on September 7, in Eindhoven, and Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on September 10.

Timber, who has 15 caps, last played for the Dutch in March 2023 in a 4-0 loss to France in Paris.

His twin brother Quinten, who plays at Feyenoord, has been called up for a second time after his debut against Germany last March. He also missed out on Euro 2004 with a thigh injury.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo in Portugal’s first squad after barren Euro 2024

The 18-year-old Ajax Amsterdam defender Jorrel Hato also returns after he was capped last November but then not picked again.

Nick Olij comes in as a back-up goalkeeper in the place of Justin Bijlow, who had a move to Southampton from Feyenoord called off this week after failing his medical examination.

Also dropped from the Euros squad are Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Stefan de Vrij and Georginio Wijnaldum while Frenkie de Jong is still injured and Daley Blind has retired from international football.

Netherlands Squad:
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)
Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Jeremy Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Jorrel Hato (Ajax Amsterdam), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven)
Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).

