Ronaldo in Portugal’s first squad after barren Euro 2024

Martínez announced the squad on Friday for its home games against Croatia on Sept. 5 and Scotland on Sept. 8.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 16:18 IST , LISBON, Portugal - 1 MIN READ

AP
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Quarter Final - Portugal v France - Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - July 5, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Quarter Final - Portugal v France - Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - July 5, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer | Photo Credit: FABIAN BIMMER
infoIcon

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Quarter Final - Portugal v France - Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany - July 5, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer | Photo Credit: FABIAN BIMMER

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has included Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad list for the first two Nations League matches following the veteran forward’s disappointing European Championship.

Martínez announced the squad on Friday for its home games against Croatia on Sept. 5 and Scotland on Sept. 8.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo holds the record of 130 goals for international men’s football. But he went scoreless in all five of Portugal’s games at Euro 2024 before it was eliminated in a penalty shootout by France in the quarterfinals.

Martínez said after Euro 2024 his team is starting “a new cycle for the 2026 World Cup.”

Ronaldo would be 41 by the time that tournament in North America kicks off.

READ | Ronaldo honoured with special award for UCL legacy

Martínez restored Ronaldo to his place in the starting lineup after predecessor Fernando Santos had stunned his team, and nation, by benching him midway through the 2022 World Cup, where he scored in an opening win over Ghana but then went scoreless over the next four games including a quarterfinal upset loss to Morocco.

Portugal squad
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton), Rui Silva (Real Betis).
Defenders: Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Tiago Santos (Lille), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton).
Midfielders: João Palhinha (Bayern Munich), João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), João Félix (Chelsea), Francisco Trincão (Sporting), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting).
Forwards: Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Geovany Quenda (Sporting), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

