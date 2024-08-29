UCL 2024-25 draw: UEFA Champions League new format explained; How will the 36-team league stage work?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw is set to commence on August 29, Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The revamped format will see the number of teams participating increase from 32 to 36. All 36 clubs will participate in a single league phase, instead of the previous group stage format where 32 participants are divided into eight groups of four.

Each team will face off against eight different teams, playing half of those matches at home and the other half away. The teams will be divided into four pots containing teams of similar strengths based on individual club coefficients.

Each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.

The top eight teams after the league phase will qualify for the knockout rounds while the teams ranked 9th to 24th will take part in two-legged playoffs to secure a spot in the round of 16.

The 9th to 16th ranked teams will be seeded in the knockout phase play-off draw, meaning they will face a team placed 17th to 24th – with, in principle, the return leg at home.

The eight teams that qualify will each face one of the top-eight finishers.

Teams that finish 25th or lower in the league phase will be eliminated, with no access to the UEFA Europa League.

From the round of 16 onwards, the competition will continue to follow its existing format of knockout rounds leading to the final staged at a neutral venue selected by UEFA.

The same format changes will also be applied to the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, which will be called the UEFA Conference League as of 2024/25.