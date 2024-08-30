MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale leaves Arsenal after losing his place and joins Southampton

Published : Aug 30, 2024 17:59 IST , SOUTHAMPTON - 2 MINS READ

AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Two seasons ago, Ramsdale was named in the Premier League’s team of the year but fell out of Arsenal’s side last year following the signing of Raya. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale left Arsenal after losing his place in the team to David Raya and joined fellow Premier League club Southampton on Friday.

Ramsdale has reportedly moved for an initial 18 million pounds ($23.7 million) and on a four-year deal on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Two seasons ago, Ramsdale was named in the Premier League’s team of the year but fell out of Arsenal’s side last year following the signing of Raya.

Ramsdale, who was part of England’s squad at the recent European Championship but didn’t play a game, was set for another season as Raya’s deputy but has chosen to challenge himself at a team expected to be battling relegation after promotion.

“Coming back down to the south coast as well for me and my family, it would be an easier transition than most, so I feel like I can hit the ground running,” said Ramsdale, referring to his time at nearby Bournemouth.

“I’m looking forward to this year, just getting back to what I do best and having a big smile on my face while doing it here.”

Southampton manager Russell Martin said it was a “statement signing” to bring in an England international, with Ramsdale having earned five caps.

“I’m very grateful to the ownership and the board for making it happen, especially as so many other clubs were keen to get him,” Martin said.

“Aaron is obviously a very talented goalkeeper, but also an impressive all-round football player, which is clearly important for us with the way we play.”

Southampton has opened the Premier League with two straight losses.

