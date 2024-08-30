Durand Cup 2024 final: Mohun Bagan eyes record title in a battle of contrasts against NorthEast United

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will seek to extend its record haul of 17 titles when it takes on the first-time finalist NorthEast United FC in the title clash of Durand Cup 2024, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

The road to the final has seen contrasting stories for the finalists with NorthEast United riding on a series of confident performances, winning all its five outings since the group league stage in regulation time.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, averted defeats by managing late equalisers and won both the quarterfinal and the semifinal in the penalty shootouts.

In terms of form, the NorthEast United FC has been more efficient, scoring 16 goals while conceding just one.

Despite investing hugely in high-profile acquisitions – Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart – this season, Mohun Bagan appears to be still in the building process this season.

Its new head coach Jose Molina admitted that the team is still in the preseason build-up process and needs time to get a settled look.

“NorthEast is a very good team. We have seen that throughout the tournament. They have good wingers. But we have full confidence in our boys and we will give our best on the pitch tomorrow,” Molina said about his team.

With names like Stewart, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco and Lalengmawia in its ranks, Mohun Bagan will be hoping to see its attack getting its act together while cutting down on the defensive errors that cost it in the previous two matches.

“We have only been together for four weeks. We are still learning about each other, especially the new players. But once again, we have shown our mentality to go behind in games and to come back and get the job done. It is a great trait to have in your team when you can do this,” Stewart said.

“But we can’t do this every match. We are not always going to be able to come back. Hopefully, we can go two goals ahead in the next match,” he added.

NorthEast United has developed an adept attacking line comprising Jithin M.S., Nestor Albiach, Guillermo Fernandez and Mohammed Ali Bemammer, who have combined well for their side so far.

The NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali said his team has nothing to lose and will give his all to win the first major trophy for the club since its inception.

“We have come to enjoy the final. We will try to do our best while playing against a very good team. We have nothing to lose and we will try to give out absolutely everything. We do not want to keep anything in the dressing room,” Benali said ahead of the match.

Kick-off: 5.30 pm