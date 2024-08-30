MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters signs striker Jesus Jiminez

Jimenez joins KBFC in the Indian Super League (ISL) after spending the 2023 season with OFI Crete in the Greek (Greece) Super League.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 17:45 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Jesus Jimenez
File image of Jesus Jimenez | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

File image of Jesus Jimenez | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) has announced the signing of Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez Nunez on a two-year deal, until 2026.

Jimenez joins KBFC in the Indian Super League (ISL) after spending the 2023 season with OFI Crete in the Greek (Greece) Super League.

Jimenez, 30, began his career in the youth system of Club Deportivo Leganes (CD Leganes), where he spent two seasons with the reserve team. Jimenez also spent time with Agrupacion Deportiva Union Adarve (2013/2014), Alcorcon B (2014/2015), Atletico Pinto (2015) and Club Deportivo Illescas (2015/2016).

The 30-year-old striker’s first breakthrough came in the Spanish Third Division at FC Talavera. In the 2016/17 season, he scored 26 league goals in 33 matches, helping the club win promotion to Segunda B. During his two seasons with Talavera, Jimenez scored 36 goals in a combined 68 appearances across all competitions.

READ | KBFC to kick off Indian Super League season at home against Punjab FC

The six foot striker then joined Polish first-division side Gornik Zabrze. In his four seasons with Gornik, he made 134 appearances, scored 43 goals, and recorded 26 assists across all competitions (Ekstraklasa, Polish Cup, and Europa League).

Before his stint in Greece, Jimenez played for FC Dallas and Toronto FC in the MLS (USA). He recorded nine goals and six assists during this time.

Sporting Director Karolis Skynkis expressed his enthusiasm for the signing: “Jesús is a fantastic addition to our squad. His experience in various leagues, combined with his goal-scoring prowess, will significantly strengthen our attacking options. We are confident that Jesús will play a crucial role in our campaign and help us achieve success this season.”

Jimenez also shared his excitement: “I am thrilled to start this new chapter with Kerala Blasters FC. The passion of the fans and the club’s vision align perfectly with my ambitions. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and creating lasting memories both on and off the pitch.”

