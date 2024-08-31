MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United announces the signing of Manuel Ugarte from PSG

Manchester United signed Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte on the deadline day at the summer transfer window.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 01:46 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte joins Manchester United.
File Photo: Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte joins Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte joins Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United signed Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on the deadline day of the summer transfer window on a five-year contract.

The Uruguay international has signed a contract until June 2029, with the option to extend for a further year.

Last season Ugarte, 23, won the league and cup double with PSG before playing every game at Copa America and being named in the team of the tournament, taking his tally of international caps to 22.

Since the start of the 2022/23 season Ugarte has averaged the second highest number of tackles per 90 minutes in Europe’s major leagues.

“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player,” Ugarte said on his move to the Red Devils.

“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be,” he continued.

Manchester United sporting director, Dan Ashworth said, “Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders. 

“Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success.” 

