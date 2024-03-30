MagazineBuy Print

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Bowling woes in need of addressing as Gujarat Titans takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad

While SRH has managed to breach the 200-mark twice in succession with batters at their marauding best, GT has found middle-overs acceleration tough.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 19:55 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Sunrises Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a practice session ahead of The IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Sunrises Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a practice session ahead of The IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunrises Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a practice session ahead of The IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

With a win and a loss each, there is little to separate Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Yet, it is the latter that will take to the field with more confidence when they meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

GT, after opening with a nervous six-run win over Mumbai Indians, suffered a 63-run drubbing at Chennai Super Kings’ hands that sent its net run-rate south. SRH, following the narrow four-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, raked up IPL’s highest-ever total (277) before going on to beat MI by 31 runs.

The contrast is especially stark in the way the teams have batted. GT has found middle-overs acceleration tough, with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai and David Miller unable to bat with freedom. Australian wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade will be welcomed back into the squad, but to fit him in, the think-tank will have much tinkering to do.

For SRH on the other hand, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Aiden Markram have been at their marauding best, helping their side breach the 200-run mark twice in succession.

Bowling is an area where both GT and SRH have to improve. A better performance will be expected from the seasoned Umesh Yadav, whom GT is banking on in the absence of Mohammed Shami but has gone for more than 10-an-over. SRH, meanwhile, will look to not concede in excess of 200 again.

This being an afternoon tie, dew will have negligible effect. But the sweltering summer heat will test endurance levels, with temperatures expected to hover around 40°C around start-time.

