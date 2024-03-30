LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants’ debutant against Punjab Kings

Mayank Yadav made his Indian Premier League debut for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

The 21-year-old clocked 150kmph in his maiden over against Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow.

Mayank represents Delhi in the domestic cricket. He has played 10 T20s and 17 List A matches and has accounted for a total of 46 wickets across formats. In the Deodhar Trophy 2023, he was the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five innings while representing North Zone.

Lucknow acquired his services in IPL 2022 at his base price of Rs. 20 Lakh. He was then replaced by Arpit Guleria in the following season due to an injury.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 goes 🔥



𝟭𝟱𝟱.𝟴 𝗸𝗺𝘀/𝗵𝗿 by Mayank Yadav 🥵



Relishing the raw and exciting pace of the debutant who now has 2️⃣ wickets to his name 🫡#PBKS require 71 from 36 delivers



The 21-year-old also delivered the fastest ball of this season, clocking 155.8 kmph.

The 21-year-old also delivered the fastest ball of this season, clocking 155.8 kmph. He dismissed Bairstow in the 12th over, breaking PBKS’ 102-run opening partnership.

The right-arm pacer didn’t stop there, he picked two crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, accounting for all LSG’s wickets in the evening.