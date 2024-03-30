MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants’ debutant against Punjab Kings

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav makes his Indian Premier League debut for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 22:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings.
Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: AP

Mayank Yadav made his Indian Premier League debut for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

The 21-year-old clocked 150kmph in his maiden over against Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow.

FOLLOW LIVE | LUCKNOW SUPER KINGS VS PUNJAB KINGS

Mayank represents Delhi in the domestic cricket. He has played 10 T20s and 17 List A matches and has accounted for a total of 46 wickets across formats. In the Deodhar Trophy 2023, he was the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five innings while representing North Zone. 

Lucknow acquired his services in IPL 2022 at his base price of Rs. 20 Lakh. He was then replaced by Arpit Guleria in the following season due to an injury.

The 21-year-old also delivered the fastest ball of this season, clocking 155.8 kmph. He dismissed Bairstow in the 12th over, breaking PBKS’ 102-run opening partnership.

The right-arm pacer didn’t stop there, he picked two crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, accounting for all LSG’s wickets in the evening.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Punjab Kings /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 152/5 (18), needs 48 runs in 12 balls; Mohsin Khan takes two in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sevilla condemns abuse after Acuna called ‘monkey’ at Getafe
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen leaves it late for comeback win over Hoffenheim; extends unbeaten run
    Reuters
  4. LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants’ debutant against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in pictures: De Kock, Pooran, Krunal help Lucknow reach 199/8 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Debutant Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of tournament; full list of quickest deliveries this season
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants’ debutant against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Too soon for crisis management, says Gujarat Titans batting coach Gary Kirsten
    N. Sudarshan
  4. IPL 2024: “Will consider if he impresses in training,” Delhi Capitals coach Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s selection against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Bowling woes in need of addressing as Gujarat Titans takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 152/5 (18), needs 48 runs in 12 balls; Mohsin Khan takes two in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sevilla condemns abuse after Acuna called ‘monkey’ at Getafe
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen leaves it late for comeback win over Hoffenheim; extends unbeaten run
    Reuters
  4. LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants’ debutant against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in pictures: De Kock, Pooran, Krunal help Lucknow reach 199/8 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment