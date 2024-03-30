IPL 2024: Debutant Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of tournament; full list of quickest deliveries this season

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav clocked the fastest ball of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season during a match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer registered 155.8 kph on the speed gun during his maiden outing in the IPL, and consistently clocked in the high 140s. After going for 10 runs in his first over, he bounced back in his second by hurrying Jonny Bairstow with a short delivery, which the Englishman tried to pull but could only manage a top edge.

In his third over, Yadav’s pace had Prabhsimran Singh pulling the ball straight into the hands of mid-on. Jitesh fatally pulled another quick one to the short midwicket fielder in Yadav’s final over as the debutant finished his quota of four overs with impressive figures of three for 27.

FASTEST BALLS OF IPL 2024 155.8 kph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS 153 kph - Nandre Burger - RR vs DC 152.3 kph - Gerald Coetzee - MI vs SRH 151.2 kph - Alzarri Joseph - RCB vs KKR 150.9 kph - Matheesha Pathirana - CSK vs GT