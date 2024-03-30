MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

IPL 2024: Debutant Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of tournament; full list of quickest deliveries this season

The right-arm pacer registered 155.8 kph on the speed gun during his maiden outing in the IPL, and consistently clocked in the high 140s.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 22:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants in action.
| Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav clocked the fastest ball of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season during a match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer registered 155.8 kph on the speed gun during his maiden outing in the IPL, and consistently clocked in the high 140s. After going for 10 runs in his first over, he bounced back in his second by hurrying Jonny Bairstow with a short delivery, which the Englishman tried to pull but could only manage a top edge.

In his third over, Yadav’s pace had Prabhsimran Singh pulling the ball straight into the hands of mid-on. Jitesh fatally pulled another quick one to the short midwicket fielder in Yadav’s final over as the debutant finished his quota of four overs with impressive figures of three for 27.

FASTEST BALLS OF IPL 2024
155.8 kph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS
153 kph - Nandre Burger - RR vs DC
152.3 kph - Gerald Coetzee - MI vs SRH
151.2 kph - Alzarri Joseph - RCB vs KKR
150.9 kph - Matheesha Pathirana - CSK vs GT

Related Topics

IPL 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

