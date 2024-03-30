MagazineBuy Print

Spain Masters 2024: Sikki-Sumeeth pair crashes out in semifinals by Indonesian duo of Rivaldy and Mentari

The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 21:06 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Sumeeth Reddy in action
File Photo: Sumeeth Reddy in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Sumeeth Reddy in action | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s challenge in the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament ended here on Saturday after the mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out in the semifinals.

The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes.

This was the first meeting between the two mixed doubles pairs.

N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy had earlier beaten Indonesia’s Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the quarterfinal on Friday, beating the fourth seeded pair 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.

On Friday, Supanida Katethong came out on top against Indian star PV Sindhu in an intense quarterfinal battle in which the Thai shuttler emerged 24-26, 21-17, 22-20 winner in one hour and 17 minutes.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: How are Indian badminton players placed in qualification race?

On the same day, the Hong Kong men’s duo of Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap defeated India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-19, 21-23, 21-17.

Taiwan’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun had recorded a 21-13, 21-19 win over India’s women’s doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

