Swiss Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri pair makes quarterfinal exit

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the Swiss Open after a disappointing straight-game defeat to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu on Friday.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 20:36 IST , Basel - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly (L) of India in action.
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly (L) of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly (L) of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the Swiss Open badminton tournament after a disappointing straight-game defeat to Australia’s Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu on Friday.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallists, seeded eight here, went down 14-21, 15-21 in 35 minutes to the unseeded Australian duo.

The Indian pair struggled from the beginning and was playing catch up the entire match as Mapasa and Yu brushed aside the world No 26 duo with ease.

READ | Swiss Open 2024: Sindhu, Sen bow out; Srikanth and Rajawat in quarterfinals

Treesa and Gayatri currently share the 14th place in the Olympic Games qualification ranking.

The loss will hurt their chances of making the cut for the Paris Olympics later this year.

In doubles, two pairs can qualify only if they are both in the top 8 by the end of April rankings, or else the top pair inside world number 16 will make the cut for the Olympics.

Later on Friday, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will compete in their respective men’s singles quarterfinals.

