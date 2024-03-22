MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs El Salvador, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Head-to-head record, Predicted XI

Here is all you need to know about the international friendly between Argentina and El Salvador.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 17:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Argentina skipper Lionel Messi will not be available for his side’s friendly match against El Salvador.
FILE PHOTO: Argentina skipper Lionel Messi will not be available for his side’s friendly match against El Salvador. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Argentina skipper Lionel Messi will not be available for his side’s friendly match against El Salvador. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Argentina takes on El Salvador in an international friendly in Philadelphia as the reigning world champion continues its preparation for Copa America and Paris Olympics.

Argentina will be without its captain and eight-time Ballon D’Or winner Lionel Messi who has a hamstring injury.“Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the U.S. due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville,” the AFA said on its official X account.

When and where to watch the game?
The match will kick off at 5:30AM IST at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Live streaming of the match will not be available in India. Follow Sportstar for live updates from the match.

The Argentina squad features four players aged under 20. One of the biggest surprises of coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad is 19-year-old left back and midfielder Valentín Barco. He joined Brighton less than two months ago and has had an impact at the English Premier League club.

The other three teenagers in the world champion squad are forwards; Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte and Monza’s Valentín Carboni.

Predicted 11
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Barco, Otamendi, Molina, Romero, De Paul, Fernandez, Di Maria, Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Alvarez
El Salvador: Romero (GK), Climaco, Clavel, Sibrian, Gil, Cruz, Moreno, Martinez, Cartagena, Bonilla, Ordaz
Head-to-head record
March 29, 2015: Argentina 2-0 El Salvador

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

