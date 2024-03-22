Argentina vs El Salvador, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Head-to-head record, Predicted XI

PREVIEW
Argentina takes on El Salvador in an international friendly in Philadelphia as the reigning world champion continues its preparation for Copa America and Paris Olympics.
Argentina will be without its captain and eight-time Ballon D’Or winner Lionel Messi who has a hamstring injury.“Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the U.S. due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville,” the AFA said on its official X account.
When and where to watch the game?
The Argentina squad features four players aged under 20. One of the biggest surprises of coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad is 19-year-old left back and midfielder Valentín Barco. He joined Brighton less than two months ago and has had an impact at the English Premier League club.
The other three teenagers in the world champion squad are forwards; Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte and Monza’s Valentín Carboni.
Predicted 11
Head-to-head record
