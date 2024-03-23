Argentina vs El Salvador, Live Score: Injured Messi unavailable, Di Maria named captain in starting lineup, first half begins

- March 23, 2024 05:425’
This time, Argentina tries a slick one-touch move through the midfield with Rodrigo De Paul doing much of the work but nothing comes off it.
- March 23, 2024 05:40CORNER3’
First corner kick of the match and it is El Salvador who earns it. It tries the short corner routine before crossing it into the box but Emiliano Martinez pouches the ball easily.
- March 23, 2024 05:382’
Argentina tries to make a move with an aerial pass along the left flank but the ball is headed out for a throw-in by a Salvadorian defender.
- March 23, 2024 05:36KICKOFF!!!
The first half is underway. It sure is going to be a tough test for El Salvador.
- March 23, 2024 05:30Time for the national anthems
We are minutes away from the kickoff at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA as the two teams step on the pitch but first, it is time for the two national anthems.
- March 23, 2024 05:14FORM GUIDE (Last five matches in all competitions)
Argentina
November 22, 2023: Beat Brazil 1-0
November 17, 2023: Lost 0-2 to Uruguay
October 18, 2023: Beat Peru 2-0
October 13, 2023: Beat Paraguay 1-0
September 13, 2023: Beat Bolivia 3-0
El Salvador
March 21, 2024: Drew 1-1 with Bonaire
February 3, 2024: Lost 0-2 to Costa Rica
January 20, 2024: Drew 0-0 with Inter Miami
October 18, 2023: Drew 0-0 with Martinique
October 14, 2023: Lost 0-1 to Martinique
- March 23, 2024 05:04El Salvador starting line-up
- March 23, 2024 04:55Head-to-head record
There are two recorded instances of the two sides facing each other. Argentina first took on El Salvador in a group stage match of the 1982 FIFA World Cup. The team, which also featured legendary player Diego Maradona, beat El Salvador 2-0 courtesy goals from Daniel Pasarella and Daniel Bertoni.
The second and the most recent meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 in a friendly fixture where Argentina again won 2-0. Ever Banega and Federico Mancuello scored the goals in the match, which like today’s fixture, took place in USA.
- March 23, 2024 04:47Argentina’s starting line-up is out!!!
- March 23, 2024 04:38More about the Argentine squad
The Argentina squad features four players aged under 20. One of the biggest surprises of coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad is 19-year-old left back and midfielder Valentín Barco. He joined Brighton less than two months ago and has had an impact at the English Premier League club.
The other three teenagers in the world champion squad are forwards; Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte and Monza’s Valentín Carboni.
- March 23, 2024 04:31Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the international friendly between reigning world champion Argentina and El Salvador. It is Argentina’s first fixture this year and it will hope to start on a positive note as the preparation continues for Copa America title defence as well as the Paris Olympics.
