Argentina vs El Salvador, Live Score: Injured Messi unavailable, Di Maria named captain in starting lineup, first half begins

Head-to-head record

There are two recorded instances of the two sides facing each other. Argentina first took on El Salvador in a group stage match of the 1982 FIFA World Cup. The team, which also featured legendary player Diego Maradona, beat El Salvador 2-0 courtesy goals from Daniel Pasarella and Daniel Bertoni.

The second and the most recent meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 in a friendly fixture where Argentina again won 2-0. Ever Banega and Federico Mancuello scored the goals in the match, which like today’s fixture, took place in USA.