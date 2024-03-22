MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RCB, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: Two catches, one run out in opener

IPL 2024: As MS Dhoni plays through the season, possibly his final one for Chennai Super Kings, Sportstar will track his performances.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 21:54 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: R SENTHILKUMAR
infoIcon

Ruturaj Gaikwad with MS Dhoni during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: R SENTHILKUMAR

M.S. Dhoni opted to pass on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the side’s season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), adding to the speculation that he’s playing his final season.

As Dhoni takes the field for CSK this season, possibly for the final time, Sportstar will track his performances behind the stumps and with the bat.

CSK vs RCB - 1st Innings (Two catches, one Run Out)

RCB won the toss and opted to bat. Faf du Plessis picked up early boundaries to take his side to 37 runs in four overs.

Mustafizur Rahman accounted for du Plessis in the fifth over, as the RCB skipper holed out at deep cover trying to clear the boundary.

But Dhoni’s first contribution on the scoreboard three deliveries later. Rajat Patidar, yet to open his account, was cramped for room by Rahman and handed a feather to Dhoni.

In the next over, Glenn Maxwell edged a delivery into Dhoni’s gloves looking to run it down to third man off Deepak Chahar. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik struck a 95-run partnership to help their side put up a fight.

But Dhoni had a role in ending the stand on the final delivery of the innings. Karthik missed a delivery outside the off stump and Rawat set off from the non-striker’s end to steal a bye. Dhoni made an under-arm throw at the stumps and caught Rawat outside his crease.

The former CSK captain was disciplined with his glovework through the innings, allowing only one bye.

