CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024

Yash Dayal became the first Impact Player of the new Indian Premier League season during the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Yash came in as a substitute for RCB in place of Dinesh Karthik in the second innings.

Earlier. Royal Challengers posted 173 for six after electing to bat first. Dinesh and Anuj Rawat added 95 for the sixth wicket to take the visitors a competitive total after struggling at 78 for five in 12 overs.

Dayal shone right away, dismissing CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the fourth over to give RCB its first breakthrough. The 26-year-old bowled a wide delivery over the wicket, forcing Ruturaj to nick it to Cameron Green at first slip.