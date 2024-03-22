MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Yash Dayal became the first Impact Player of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 22:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Yash Dayal.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Yash Dayal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Yash Dayal. | Photo Credit: AP

Yash Dayal became the first Impact Player of the new Indian Premier League season during the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Yash came in as a substitute for RCB in place of Dinesh Karthik in the second innings.

Earlier. Royal Challengers posted 173 for six after electing to bat first. Dinesh and Anuj Rawat added 95 for the sixth wicket to take the visitors a competitive total after struggling at 78 for five in 12 overs.

Dayal shone right away, dismissing CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the fourth over to give RCB its first breakthrough. The 26-year-old bowled a wide delivery over the wicket, forcing Ruturaj to nick it to Cameron Green at first slip.

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rahane cameo ended by Cameron Green, CSK 102/3 in 11 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 tournament opener: Match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Open Throws: Bhartpreet breaks under-20 discus throw national record
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman records his best bowling figures during Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs RCB, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: Two catches, one run out in opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli completes 12,000 T20 runs during match against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Captain Cummins eyes win in opener, returning to former home as opponent
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rahane cameo ended by Cameron Green, CSK 102/3 in 11 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 tournament opener: Match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs RCB: Yash Dayal becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Open Throws: Bhartpreet breaks under-20 discus throw national record
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment